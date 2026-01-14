City of Brookshire MLK Parade and Festival

Brookshire Downtown Amphitheater 4022 5th St, Brookshire, Texas 77423

Honoring the life, leadership, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City of Brookshire will host its annual 2026 MLK parade and festival, January 17, 2026 12pm-8pm

Parade noon (start at Brookshire police dept.)

Direction: Highway 90 to amphitheater

Gospel Extravaganza 1pm-3pm (amphitheater)

Zydeco Concert 4pm-7pm (amphitheater)

Vendors, please call 281-375-5050 ask for Maggie to register.

Info

Festival, Fun
281-375-5050
