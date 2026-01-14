Honoring the life, leadership, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City of Brookshire will host its annual 2026 MLK parade and festival, January 17, 2026 12pm-8pm

City of Brookshire MLK parade and festival 2026

January 17, 2026 12pm-8pm

Parade noon (start at Brookshire police dept.)

Direction: Highway 90 to amphitheater

Gospel Extravaganza 1pm-3pm (amphitheater)

Zydeco Concert 4pm-7pm (amphitheater)

Vendors, please call 281-375-5050 ask for Maggie to register.

View detailed flyers here:

MLK Parade

MLK Essay Contest

MLK Festival Line-up