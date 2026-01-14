City of Brookshire MLK Parade and Festival
to
Brookshire Downtown Amphitheater 4022 5th St, Brookshire, Texas 77423
Honoring the life, leadership, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City of Brookshire will host its annual 2026 MLK parade and festival, January 17, 2026 12pm-8pm
City of Brookshire MLK parade and festival 2026
January 17, 2026 12pm-8pm
Parade noon (start at Brookshire police dept.)
Direction: Highway 90 to amphitheater
Gospel Extravaganza 1pm-3pm (amphitheater)
Zydeco Concert 4pm-7pm (amphitheater)
Vendors, please call 281-375-5050 ask for Maggie to register.
View detailed flyers here:
×
Info
Brookshire Downtown Amphitheater 4022 5th St, Brookshire, Texas 77423
Festival, Fun