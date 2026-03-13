× Expand Cirque Italia: Water Circus Cirque Italia: Water Circus

Katy, get ready to welcome Cirque Italia: Water Circus to Katy Mills Mall for a night that feels like a hometown tradition—big thrills, close-up wonder, and plenty to talk about afterward.

This isn’t your typical big-top show: a shimmering water stage transforms the action, with daring aerialists, high-energy acrobatics, and splashy surprises that keep every moment in motion at Cirque Italia: Water Circus Katy.

Katy Mills Mall makes the perfect backdrop—easy to find, convenient to park, and surrounded by great spots to grab a bite before the lights go down at Cirque Italia: Water Circus Katy Mills Mall.

Join us Thursday, July 2, 2026 at 9:30 PM—bring friends, bring family, and book your tickets early to lock in your seats.