Cinco Craft Club

Whatever experience level you are at - from beginner to advanced - anyone who enjoys any type of crafting is welcome to attend. These meetings are drop-in events where those attending bring their projects and their own crafting supplies. While you work on your project, you may share tips, get ideas and inspiration, and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow craft enthusiasts. We hope these meetings will allow you to chat and network with other crafters who enjoy art or needlework.
Info
CRBL
Cinco Ranch Branch Library 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard, Cinco Ranch, Texas
diy