Kick off the summer with us at Chill Out with the City!

Join the City of Fulshear for an afternoon of family-friendly fun, hosted at our very own Eagle Landing Park, featuring cool trucks, sweet treats, and interactive experiences for all ages.

Whether you're stopping by for a snow cone, exploring the Touch-A-Truck experience, or just enjoying time with family and friends, this is the perfect way to start the summer season in Fulshear.