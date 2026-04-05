Kick off the summer with us at Chill Out with the City!
Join the City of Fulshear for an afternoon of family-friendly fun, hosted at our very own Eagle Landing Park, featuring cool trucks, sweet treats, and interactive experiences for all ages.
Whether you're stopping by for a snow cone, exploring the Touch-A-Truck experience, or just enjoying time with family and friends, this is the perfect way to start the summer season in Fulshear.
Info
Eagle Landing Park 4131 Woods Rd, City of Fulshear, Texas 77441
Fun