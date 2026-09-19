× Expand Children's Tumor Foundation NF Walk

The 2026 NF Walk Houston will bring families and supporters together in Katy on Nov. 7 to raise awareness and money for research into neurofibromatosis and schwannomatosis, genetic conditions that affect more than 4 million people worldwide.

The conditions, commonly referred to as NF, can cause tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. Symptoms and severity vary widely, but NF can lead to complications including hearing or vision loss, chronic pain, bone abnormalities, learning difficulties and, in some cases, cancer.

The walk is the signature fundraising event of the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Money raised helps support research aimed at developing better treatments and, ultimately, finding a cure.

NF Walk events are held in communities across the country and are designed to be family-friendly. They also give people living with NF and their families an opportunity to meet others facing similar challenges and connect with supporters.

Organizers say the goal is to speed up research and the development of treatments so they are available when patients need them.

The Houston-area walk will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7, at CrossRoad Church, 700 Westgreen Blvd. in Katy.

For more information or to register, visit the 2026 NF Walk Houston registration page. Questions can also be directed to nfwalk@ctf.org or 800-323-7938.