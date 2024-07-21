chess.jpg

Chess Day at Cinco Ranch

Players of all ages and skill levels are invited to practice their strategies while playing against others in a relaxed stress-free environment.  This is a drop-in opportunity to have fun and maybe learn a new chess move or two.  Since a limited number of chess sets will be provided, the public is welcome/ encouraged to bring their own. 

No prior registration is required. 

Materials for this program are made possible by the Friends of Cinco Ranch Library. 

Cinco Ranch Branch Library 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard, Cinco Ranch, Texas
