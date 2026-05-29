Charting New Grounds - African American Trailblazers

Join us for our Annual Judge Eddie E. Harrison Juneteenth Heritage Celebration!

This year’s focus will be Charting New Ground: African American Trailblazers.

In addition to the speakers there will be Cultural Heritage Booths, Food Vendors, and Craft Vendors in the Conference Center.

Schedule of Events:

11:30-12:15 Welcome and Prayer/Millican MBC Choir “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

12:15-12:45 Speaker, Dr. Christine Nix 1st Female African American Texas Ranger

1:00-2:00 Performance by the Fantasy Band

2:15-2:45 Speaker, Lori A. Moore Bartley, Descendant of TX State Senator Matthew Gaines

2:45-3:15 Performance by Christina Williams

3:30-4:00 Speaker Tabitha W. Snoddy, Descendant of TX Congressman R.J. Moore

4:15-4:45 Performance by Tamesha Pruett-Ray