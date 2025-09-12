Chair Yoga for Seniors

Meena Kankani from Swasth Yoga Katy will teach participants Chair yoga. A modified form of traditional yoga that is performed while seated in a chair, providing support and stability for various poses. It's a great option for individuals with limited mobility or balance, as it allows for gentle stretching and strengthening.
Target audience adults especially seniors.
Registration is not required, but space is limited, so please come early.
CRBL
Cinco Ranch Branch Library 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard, Cinco Ranch, Texas
