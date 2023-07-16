Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Monkey Joe's Katy

× Expand Monkey Joe's Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with free ice cream from Monkey Joe's Katy on Sunday July 16th!

In honor of National Ice Cream Day, Monkey Joe’s Katy will be hosting Ice Cream Day Celebrations on Sunday, July 16th. All guests will receive free ice cream, while supplies last!

Monkey Joe’s is a children’s entertainment center filled with indoor jumps, slides and obstacle courses. A destination that caters to both children and parents, Monkey Joe’s provides wall-to-wall inflatables, including a main play center and separate Mini Monkey Zone for toddlers. The company is known for its birthday and group parties, but also accepts walk-ins for those looking to experience fun for one day.

For more information, please visit https://www.monkeyjoes.com/locations/katy