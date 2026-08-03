Celebrate Joy concert
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Holy Covenant United Methodist Chruch 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449
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Noel Bryant
Celebrate Joy
Ring in the season with an uplifting concert filled with music that celebrates joy, gratitude, peace, and togetherness. Celebrate Joy! is a festive experience for all ages, featuring beloved melodies and opportunities to sing along with family and friends. Make this concert part of your holiday tradition by reserving your seats early.
Info
Holy Covenant United Methodist Chruch 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449
Live Music, Music