CCK VBS - Scottish Sleuths and The Case of the Cardiac Crusader

× Expand Designed by Leci Mire, created using Adobe Photoshop for Christ Church Katy VBS 2026. Scottish Sleuths A detective-themed Vacation Bible School graphic titled “The Scottish Sleuths: The Case of the Cardiac Crusader."

Join the Scottish Sleuths for a three-day journey as they seek to solve The Case of the Cardiac Crusader. The Super Bible Sleuths will encourage your children to become “investigators of God’s Word”. Together with their team of Junior Sleuths, they will dive deep into God’s Word as they explore the Book of I Samuel, uncover how David was a man after God’s own heart, and crack the mystery of the “Cardiac Crusader”! In addition to investigating clues and learning biblical solutions to the mystery, our young junior detectives will also enjoy crafts, recreation, music, snack time, and Bible memory.