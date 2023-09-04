Car Culture Show at LaCenterra

WHAT: Come explore over 100 exotic, classic and luxury cars at LaCenterra! Family and friends are invited to explore the area’s coolest vehicles, meet their owners and enjoy a DJ spinning tunes. Guests are welcome to stick around after the show to explore the center’s shops, restaurants and more.

WHEN: Sunday, September 10, 2023

9:00 - 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch near Alamo Draft House, World of Beer and Bar Louie — 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, TX 77494

REGISTRATION: Car enthusiasts interested in displaying their cars can register at https://www.thecarculture.org/pages/the-car-culture-shifted. First come first serve spots will be available for cars that are not signed up for VIP or that do not want to be locked in during the event.

VISUALS: Cameras can capture community members exploring and car enthusiasts showcasing numerous exotic, classic and luxury cars.