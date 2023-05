× Expand Cancer Survivors Day Celebration Cancer Survivors Day Celebration

In recognition of National Cancer Survivors Day, Houston Methodist Neal Cancer Center at West Hospital is honoring survivors with a celebration.

Enjoy the following:

- Lunch

- Resource Fair

- Photo booth

- Special gift

- Space Cowboys mascot Orion

RSVP required. To register, visit: join.houstonmethodist.org/survivor-west or call 713.790.3333