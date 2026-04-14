Mark your calendar and come join us on May 2, 2026, for a day of fun and learning for the whole family! The event is FREE!!

You need pollinator plants to attract butterflies to your yard. Fort Bend County Master Gardeners can help you. They will be giving away pollinator plants and seeds at their free annual Butterfly Celebration on May 2 in the demonstration gardens at 1402 Band Road in Rosenberg. The schedule from 9-noon will include kids' activities, presentations about bees and butterflies and garden tours. Learn more at https://fbmg.org/2026-butterfly-celebration/

FBMG photo

Visitors to last year's Butterfly Celebration received free plants.

In 2025, the Butterfly Celebration was a wonderful success, welcoming more than 400 visitors to our Demonstration Gardens. One hundred dedicated Master Gardeners shared their passion for gardening, offering information on pollinator gardens, monarch migration, and rainwater harvesting. Families enjoyed hands-on activities as children created garden crafts, blew bubbles, participated in a scavenger hunt, and had their faces and hands painted.

Come be part of the fun in 2026!