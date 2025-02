Join Jackie Craver and Tony McAnelly for a business networking event at Patti's Diner. You are invited to join other business leaders to connect and grow your business. Bring your business cards and RSVP by Feb. 17. Food is available through Patti's and there is free entry.

Jackie Craver - jackiehopkinscraver@gmail.com

Tony McAnelly - philipmcanelly@gmail.com