The City of Brookshire is hosting a Christmas Festival with vendors, crafts, games and entertainment.

From noon to 5:30 pm, there will be entertainment, fun family activities, an ugly sweater contest and more. At 6 pm, there will be a holiday light parade. At 6:30 pm, there will be a town tree lighting with Santa.

Vendors are asked to call the City of Brookshire at 281-375-5050.