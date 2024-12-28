Boots, Bluebonnets, and Bravado - Lone Star Symphonic Band

× Expand Hailey Ann Booth concert poster

As spring approaches, the Lone Star Symphonic Band will perform the first of two spring concerts. The first, “Boots, Bluebonnets, and Bravado” will be on March 2nd, 2025. For those of you who are not native Texans, March 2 is the date we celebrate as Texas Independence Day – yep, giving birth to the Republic of Texas. So now you know the idea behind the title for this concert. Be prepared, ”podnuhs”, for music that’ll make you want to jump up and shout, “Yahoo!” -- featuring music from John Williams, Aaron Copland, and others! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=243656.