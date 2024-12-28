Boots, Bluebonnets, and Bravado - Lone Star Symphonic Band

Screenshot 2024-12-28 at 9.45.49 AM.png

Boots, Bluebonnets, and Bravado presented by the Lone Star Symphonic Band

As spring approaches, the Lone Star Symphonic Band will perform the first of two spring concerts. The first, “Boots, Bluebonnets, and Bravado” will be on March 2nd, 2025. For those of you who are not native Texans, March 2 is the date we celebrate as Texas Independence Day – yep, giving birth to the Republic of Texas. So now you know the idea behind the title for this concert. Be prepared, ”podnuhs”, for music that’ll make you want to jump up and shout, “Yahoo!” -- featuring music from John Williams, Aaron Copland, and others! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=243656.

Holy Covenant United Methodist Chruch 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449
