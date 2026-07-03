Boots and Brews: Annual Kickoff to the Katy Rice Harvest Festival

🍻🤠 SAVE THE DATE! 🤠🍻

The award-winning Boots & Brews is back and bigger than ever as the official kickoff to the 2026 Katy Rice Harvest Festival!

📅 Saturday, September 12, 2026

⏰ 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 Historic Town Square – Downtown Katy

We're excited to announce that Katy's own Hayden Baker will be taking the stage! 🎶

Fresh off being named the Texas Country Music Association's Musician of the Year and Guitarist of the Year, Hayden is making waves across Texas country music—and we're thrilled to welcome this hometown talent back to Katy.

🍺 Sample offerings from local and regional breweries

🎶 Live Texas Country music

🤠 Mechanical Bull

📸 Photo Opportunities

💃 Dancing under the lights

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Small-town fun with a big-time atmosphere

Best of all, proceeds help support scholarships through the Katy Rice Harvest Festival and Rotary Club of Katy.

More brewery announcements, entertainment details, and ticket information will be coming soon, so mark your calendars now!