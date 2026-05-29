Community Volunteer Fair

Explore the many adventures that come with volunteering in your community! Join us at the library on Saturday, August 1, 10 AM to 12 PM for our annual volunteer fair. Dozens of community organizations in the Greater Katy area in need of help will be here to tell you all about what they do to make life just a little easier for the Katy community. You can find out all you need to know to assist others in need. Start your adventure in volunteering and help make our community a better place!