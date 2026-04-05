Meet the Author: Jeff Chang

Join us on Saturday, May 30, at 10:30 AM, for a special morning with acclaimed author Jeff Chang, a leading voice on culture, race, and music in America today. In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Chang will discuss his powerful new book, Water Mirror Echo: Bruce Lee and the Making of Asian America, in conversation with a guest moderator, followed by a book signing. Best known for his groundbreaking work Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A History of the Hip-Hop Generation—named one of the best American nonfiction books of the past 25 years—Chang brings a dynamic and thought-provoking perspective to the intersections of identity, history, andpopular culture.All attendees will receive a free copy of Water Mirror Echo (while supplies last).Space is limited—reserve your spot today!