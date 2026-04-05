× Expand stock Blood Drive

Give Blood. Save Lives.

Every two seconds, someone needs a blood transfusion—and you can help.

Blood Drive: Wednesday, May 27th

Location: Texas Children's West Campus: 1st Floor Conference Room B - WC.150.20

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Sign up here (walk-ins welcome):

https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/401035

All successful donors receive:

An exclusive beach towel!

A1C pre‑diabetes testing

Thank you for helping save lives.