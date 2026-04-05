Blood Drive
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Texas Children's West Campus 18200 Katy Fwy, Katy, Texas 77094
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Blood Drive
Give Blood. Save Lives.
Every two seconds, someone needs a blood transfusion—and you can help.
Blood Drive: Wednesday, May 27th
Location: Texas Children's West Campus: 1st Floor Conference Room B - WC.150.20
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Sign up here (walk-ins welcome):
https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/401035
All successful donors receive:
An exclusive beach towel!
A1C pre‑diabetes testing
Thank you for helping save lives.
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Texas Children's West Campus 18200 Katy Fwy, Katy, Texas 77094
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