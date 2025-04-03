Birds of Houston + Bird Walk

Meet with Jessica Conover from Wild Birds Unlimited-Memorial and learn about great locations to see birds in the Houston area.

Before learning about great places to find birds in the Houston area, they will go on a bird walk around Willow Fork Park. What a great chance to ask questions to a bird expert!

Be sure to bring your binoculars!

The 1-hour bird walk starts at 8 AM at the pavilion at Willow Fork Park. This will be followed by the 1-hour program when Jessica will talk about where to see migrating birds in the Houston area.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School.

This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages.