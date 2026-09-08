Billy Monkey Stays Up All Night Book signing event

Sheri Sanderson will be hosting a community book signing event, bringing Billy Monkey directly to families in the Katy-Richmond area. The event will feature book signings, take-home activity sheets for children, author cards, and a fun face-cutout photo opportunity that puts kids right inside the story.

In the week leading up to the signing, the venue will distribute activity sheets and coloring pages to guests to invite them to the event, give families a preview of Billy's world, and build excitement.

Billy is a young monkey who announces that he is staying up all night. After his parents go to bed, he swings from the bedposts, eats bananas, marches through the hallway, bounces on his bed, pretends to be a firefighter and creates a zoo from his stuffed animals. Eventually, all that activity catches up with him and he falls asleep. The story is written in rhyme and designed as a humorous bedtime read-aloud.