Beyond This World - Video Seminar

Vegan Donut & Gelato 16618 Clay Rd, Katy, Texas 77084
Vegan Donut & Gelato is holding another free community event!
Join us on Saturday May 17, to watch a video lecture by the Supreme Master Ching Hai - a living Enlightened Master.
Topics discussed in the video include:
- Different levels of Heaven
- Laws of the Universe
- Karma
- Inner Light and Music
- Veganism
...and answers to people's spiritual questions!
The event will be free entry for all and is family-friendly. It starts at 6pm, and we will provide free vegan food and drinks for everyone, so be sure to bring your appetite!
Program timing:
6 - 6:15 - Greetings/say hi, guests seated and food served
6:15 - Start video lecture
Please call 832-593-7788 if there are questions about this event. We can't wait to see you there!