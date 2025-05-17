Beyond This World - Video Seminar

× Expand Vegan Donut & Gelato - Houston Untitled design - 1 Beyond This World - Free Event Houston

Vegan Donut & Gelato is holding another free community event!

Join us on Saturday May 17, to watch a video lecture by the Supreme Master Ching Hai - a living Enlightened Master.

Topics discussed in the video include:

- Different levels of Heaven

- Laws of the Universe

- Karma

- Inner Light and Music

- Veganism

...and answers to people's spiritual questions!

The event will be free entry for all and is family-friendly. It starts at 6pm, and we will provide free vegan food and drinks for everyone, so be sure to bring your appetite!

Program timing:

6 - 6:15 - Greetings/say hi, guests seated and food served

6:15 - Start video lecture

Please call 832-593-7788 if there are questions about this event. We can't wait to see you there!