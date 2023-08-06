Lone Star Symphonic Band

Lone Star Symphonic Band presents Behold the Star

This is the perfect opportunity to join with others, friends, family members or maybe even make some new acquaintances, as our community comes together in celebration. At this time of year, one often thinks of family, loved ones, hope, faith and peace. Come prepared to enjoy the sounds of the season (and sing along) as we join with family and friends, our community, to share the spirit of the holidays!

Holy Covenant United Methodist Chruch 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449
Festival, Live Music, Music
