Be Healthy Katy
to
Merrell Center 6301 South Stadium Ln., Katy, Texas 77494
Event Schedule
Main Stage
10:45 AM
Wilson Elementary Choir – Student Performance
11:15 AM
Dr. Kole, Memorial Hermann Neurological Surgery
The Future of Complex Care in Katy
11:45 AM
Nelson Junior High Choir – Student Performance
12:15 PM
Dr. Cynthia Anthis, Houston Methodist Family Medicine
Screening Guidelines for a Healthier You
12:45 PM
Katy ISD Fine Arts Department – Fine Arts Showcase
1:15 PM
Amazing Place
Brain Health Matters
1:40 PM
Katy ISD Fine Arts Department – Closing Showcase
Classroom Sessions
Classroom 1 – Movement, Fitness & Life-Saving Skills
10:45 AM – Yoga / Stretch Session
Kat Steele, Almost Yoga with Kat Steele
11:45 AM – Fitness Activity
Jason Hodge
12:45 PM – CPR Education & Demonstration
Houston Methodist
Classroom 2 – Medical Insights & Modern Health Topics
11:45 AM – Social Media & Screen Time in Kids & Teens
Dr. Ayesha Mohiuddin, Memorial Hermann
12:45 PM – Weight Loss & GLP-1 Q&A
Dr. Jacinta Anyaoku, MD
Classroom 3 – Whole-Body Health & Preventive Education
10:45 AM – Navigating Menopause & Perimenopause
Dr. Sejal Desai, Tula Medical Weightloss & Wellness
11:45 AM – The Truth About Tobacco & Vaping
MD Anderson
12:45 PM – Spirituality & Health vs. Blue Zones
Christie Steiger, Functional Medicine Coach & Mrs. Iowa
Note: Classroom sessions run concurrently. Attendees may choose one classroom session per time slot.
Youth Zone
The Youth Zone is an interactive space designed to get kids moving while learning the importance of healthy habits at an early age.
Led by the YMCA, children can participate in fun obstacle courses and fitness activities that encourage movement, confidence, and teamwork in a safe and engaging environment.
Texas Children’s Hospital’s will guide warm-up and stretching activities, helping kids understand how to prepare their bodies for physical activity and why taking care of their bodies matters.
Through hands-on experiences, kids are encouraged to explore wellness, build healthy habits, and begin taking ownership of their own health—all while having fun. The Youth Zone is open to all ages and is a great place for families to learn and move together.
Community Blood Drive
January is National Blood Donor Month — a time dedicated to recognizing the lifesaving impact of blood donors and the partners who make it possible.
Every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.
1 in 7 people will rely on a blood transfusion during their lifetime.
National Blood Donor Month celebrates the individuals who turn those seconds into second chances. Thank you for being an essential part of that impact.
We are working to pre-register 20+ donors prior to the event — and with your help, we know we can do it!
All successful donors will receive:
Free long-sleeve Blood Donor T-shirt
Free entrée at Black Bear Diner
A1C pre-diabetes testing (valuable health insight)
Make an Impact — Sign Up Today
Your donation can help save up to three lives.
Click here to sign up to donate blood
Appointments are strongly encouraged to help us reach our donor goal and ensure a smooth experience.
Info
Katy ISD