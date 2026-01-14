Be Healthy Katy

Event Schedule

Main Stage

10:45 AM

Wilson Elementary Choir – Student Performance

11:15 AM

Dr. Kole, Memorial Hermann Neurological Surgery

The Future of Complex Care in Katy

11:45 AM

Nelson Junior High Choir – Student Performance

12:15 PM

Dr. Cynthia Anthis, Houston Methodist Family Medicine

Screening Guidelines for a Healthier You

12:45 PM

Katy ISD Fine Arts Department – Fine Arts Showcase

1:15 PM

Amazing Place

Brain Health Matters

1:40 PM

Katy ISD Fine Arts Department – Closing Showcase

Classroom Sessions

Classroom 1 – Movement, Fitness & Life-Saving Skills

10:45 AM – Yoga / Stretch Session

Kat Steele, Almost Yoga with Kat Steele

11:45 AM – Fitness Activity

Jason Hodge

12:45 PM – CPR Education & Demonstration

Houston Methodist

Classroom 2 – Medical Insights & Modern Health Topics

10:45 AM –

11:45 AM – Social Media & Screen Time in Kids & Teens

Dr. Ayesha Mohiuddin, Memorial Hermann

12:45 PM – Weight Loss & GLP-1 Q&A

Dr. Jacinta Anyaoku, MD

Classroom 3 – Whole-Body Health & Preventive Education

10:45 AM – Navigating Menopause & Perimenopause

Dr. Sejal Desai, Tula Medical Weightloss & Wellness

11:45 AM – The Truth About Tobacco & Vaping

MD Anderson

12:45 PM – Spirituality & Health vs. Blue Zones

Christie Steiger, Functional Medicine Coach & Mrs. Iowa

Note: Classroom sessions run concurrently. Attendees may choose one classroom session per time slot.

Youth Zone

The Youth Zone is an interactive space designed to get kids moving while learning the importance of healthy habits at an early age.

Led by the YMCA, children can participate in fun obstacle courses and fitness activities that encourage movement, confidence, and teamwork in a safe and engaging environment.

Texas Children’s Hospital’s will guide warm-up and stretching activities, helping kids understand how to prepare their bodies for physical activity and why taking care of their bodies matters.

Through hands-on experiences, kids are encouraged to explore wellness, build healthy habits, and begin taking ownership of their own health—all while having fun. The Youth Zone is open to all ages and is a great place for families to learn and move together.

January is National Blood Donor Month — a time dedicated to recognizing the lifesaving impact of blood donors and the partners who make it possible.

Every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

1 in 7 people will rely on a blood transfusion during their lifetime.

National Blood Donor Month celebrates the individuals who turn those seconds into second chances. Thank you for being an essential part of that impact.

We are working to pre-register 20+ donors prior to the event — and with your help, we know we can do it!

All successful donors will receive:

Free long-sleeve Blood Donor T-shirt

Free entrée at Black Bear Diner

A1C pre-diabetes testing (valuable health insight)

Make an Impact — Sign Up Today

Your donation can help save up to three lives.

Click here to sign up to donate blood

Appointments are strongly encouraged to help us reach our donor goal and ensure a smooth experience.