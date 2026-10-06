× Expand Logan Hayes Bag of Donuts - Katy

Get ready for a night of unforgettable music as Bag of Donuts takes the stage at Mo's Place in Katy, Texas! Known for their electrifying performances and infectious energy, this pop/rock band will have you dancing and singing along to your favorite hits. The cozy atmosphere of Mo's Place, with its welcoming vibe and vibrant crowd, is the perfect backdrop for an evening filled with fun and fantastic tunes.

Join us for the Bag of Donuts - Katy concert and experience the magic of live music in a setting that feels like home. Whether you're a long-time fan or new to their sound, this is an event you won't want to miss. Grab your friends, come out to Mo's Place, and let the good times roll! Be sure to book your tickets now for a night to remember!