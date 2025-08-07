Back to School Clothing Sale

Get you kids ready for the school year with budget-friendly, gently-used clothing at Pattison United Methodist Church!

Dates: Thursday, August 8th, 8AM - 5PM, and Friday, August 9th, 8AM-1PM

-Gently-used clothes for all school-aged kiddos-including little ones, tweens, and teens

-Kids' sizes and adult sizes available

-Everday outfits, school staples, and more!

BUDGET-FRIENDLY PRICES. Great deals the whole family will love-come early for the best picks!

Start the school year fresh without spending a fortune! Join us for a fun, affordable shopping experience that supports our community.