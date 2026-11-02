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Houston wellness center to host spinal tuning and sound bath session Nov. 14

HOUSTON — Innergy.Life will host a spinal tuning and sound bath session Saturday, Nov. 14, featuring a combination of sound, vibration and light-based wellness activities.

The event, scheduled from 3:33 to 5:55 p.m., will include Back Spinal Tuning and a sound bath inside The Light System, a light-based environment used for wellness sessions.

Organizers describe the event as a relaxation experience featuring different sensory techniques. The advertised health benefits of these practices have not been independently established.

Admission is $66 per person, and space is limited.

For reservations or additional information, text 281-877-2877.