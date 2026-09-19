× Expand Hanuman Mandir of Greater Houston Untitled design - 1 Awaken Bhakti: A free meditation, kirtan, and community gathering in Fulshear.

Join Hanuman Mandir of Greater Houston and Neem Karoli Baba Kirtan Collective for Awaken Bhakti: A Day of Meditation, Kirtan & Community, a free community gathering in Fulshear.

This peaceful morning will include guided meditation, breathwork, devotional music, sacred stories, community chanting, and a vegetarian community meal. The event is open to all backgrounds, whether you are new to meditation and kirtan or already familiar with these practices.

Guests are welcome to attend with family and friends. Meditation attendees are encouraged to bring a yoga mat.

Free RSVP and event details:

https://hanumanjee.org/maharaj-ji-sthapna-day/