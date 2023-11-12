Aristoi Classical Academy Cypress Open House

Katy, TX (Covering Katy News) - Aristoi Classical Academy will host prospective family open houses for students, parents, and families on December 2, 2023.

The tuition-free, K-12 public charter school currently has two campuses in historic Katy: a Grammar School for grades K-4 and a Logic & Rhetoric School for grades 5- 12.

The Aristoi Cypress campus opens its high school in August 2024, offering its first 9th-grade class at the current K-8 academy.

In 2024, the Aristoi network will add a fourth academy to a new West Houston location, serving K-5 families. As with all the Aristoi academies, the West Houston campus plans to expand until it becomes a K-12 school.

Aristoi’s Open House December schedule:

The Aristoi Cypress (Grades K-9*): 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at 12332 Perry Road, Houston, 77070

Aristoi Katy Grammar (Grades K-4): 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at 5618 Eleventh St., Katy 77493

Aristoi Katy Logic and Rhetoric School (grades 5-12): 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at 5610 Morton Road, Katy, 77493

Parents with questions about Aristoi West Houston (Grades K-5) can visit with school representatives at the Aristoi Katy Grammar and Aristoi Katy Logic and Rhetoric events.

The mission of Aristoi is to encourage students to develop a passion for learning and provide them with the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character. The school’s philosophy is to inform and form students into persons of character and virtue.

Classical education embraces the study of literature, history, math, science, languages, poetry, drama, and art.

The Prospective Family Open Houses allow the community to explore the campuses and speak with teachers, administrators, and student ambassadors.

For more information, visit www.aristoiclassical.org/openhouse