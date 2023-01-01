Aida tells the story of a captivating and complicated love between the daughter of a Pharaoh, and an Egyptian Army Captain and that of a captured Nubian Princess. The story begins with visitors exploring an Egyptian exhibit at a modern Art museum, only to be swiftly called back to Ancient Egypt where the story continues.

The character Aida is the princess of a country called Nubia, and she gets captured by the Egyptians. The Egyptian captain and Aida fall in love over time, but he doesn’t know she’s a princess. He just thinks she’s a slave. It’s a huge love triangle between Aida, Radames and his soon to be wife, Amneris.