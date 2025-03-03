Screenshot 2025-03-03 at 7.46.04 AM.png

The Lone Star Symphonic Band

Lone Start Symphonic Band Presents Adventure Awaits

The second of the two springtime performances by the Lone Star Symphonic Band will be held on May 4th, 2025. With the start of May, our minds tend to race ahead to plans for summer; vacations, travel, new experiences, new places, new memories to be made. Just keep those thoughts ready, as the Lone Star Symphonic Band performs musical selections that just may help you decide. Bold, daring, intergalactic, as well as fun, relaxing, and joyful will be at the top of our list for your enjoyment! Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=243657.

Holy Covenant United Methodist Chruch 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449
Culture, Live Music, Music
