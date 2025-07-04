× Expand Creative Commons Licenses Alligator Skull

Explore the adaptations of the American alligator with an in depth look at why they have ridges along their back, why their heads are shaped the way they are, and how they survive in the harsh environment of the swamp. There will be lots of things to see and touch so that you can discover even more about these animals that we need in our wetlands.

Rumor has it that a newly hatched alligator and adult alligator skull may make an appearance!

The 1-hour program starts at 9 AM at the pavilion at Willow Fork Park.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School. The Willow Fork Park entrance road is located across the street from Snooze restaurant in La Centerra.

This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages.