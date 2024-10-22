winners crop 2a.jpg

WFP

Past winner art work

5th Annual Katy ISD Plein Art painting event

by

5th Annual Katy ISD Plein Air Painting - Have you ever seen an artist create a painting? if not, come watch our outstanding KISD high school AP/Advanced art students do “real-time” painting throughout Willow Fork Park. Plein Air painting is about experiencing painting in the outdoor landscape.

Come to the park and watch art in action!

Painting 9:00-10:30 am – throughout the park

Final Showing 11:00 - Pavilion

Judging and awards to follow

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd. The Willow Fork Park entrance road is located across the street from Snooze restaurant in La Centerra

This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages.

Info

Willow Fork Park

Willow Fork Drainage District

Willow Fork Park 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
Art, Education
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 5th Annual Katy ISD Plein Art painting event - 2024-10-26 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 5th Annual Katy ISD Plein Art painting event - 2024-10-26 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 5th Annual Katy ISD Plein Art painting event - 2024-10-26 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 5th Annual Katy ISD Plein Art painting event - 2024-10-26 09:00:00 ical