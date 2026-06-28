5th Annual HHC Sporting Clay Tournament
to
Westside Sporting Grounds 10120 Pattison Road, Katy, Texas 77493
Hold’em & Hit’em Club
5th Annual HHC Sporting Clay Tournament
🎯 Shoot for a cause — HHC Sporting Clay Tournament in Katy
The Hold’em & Hit’em Club is hosting its 5th Annual Sporting Clay Tournament on Friday, July 10, 2026, at Westside Sporting Grounds in Katy, TX.
📍 Westside Sporting Grounds
10120 Pattison Road, Katy, TX 77493
⏰ 7 AM Breakfast & Registration
⏰ 9 AM Shooting Starts
🍽️ Lunch and drinks after the shoot
Available opportunities:
✅ 4-person shooting teams
✅ Individual shooter entries
✅ Sponsorships
✅ Shooting station signs
✅ Golf cart banners
✅ Vendor merchandise setup
HHC raises money for youth and education through local fundraising events. The club supports scholarships, county fairs, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo School Art Auction and Calf Scramble programs, Lone Star College scholarships, the San Jacinto College Foundation, and other youth-focused charities across the Greater Houston area.
Since 1992, HHC has contributed over $1.2 million to charitable and educational institutions supporting Texas youth.
Register, sponsor, or learn more here:
https://www.hhclub.org/fundraising-events/sporting-clay-tournament/
Every team, sponsor, station sign, vendor, and share helps us raise money for youth and education.