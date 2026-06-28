5th Annual HHC Sporting Clay Tournament

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Westside Sporting Grounds 10120 Pattison Road, Katy, Texas 77493

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🎯 Shoot for a cause — HHC Sporting Clay Tournament in Katy

The Hold’em & Hit’em Club is hosting its 5th Annual Sporting Clay Tournament on Friday, July 10, 2026, at Westside Sporting Grounds in Katy, TX.

📍 Westside Sporting Grounds

10120 Pattison Road, Katy, TX 77493

⏰ 7 AM Breakfast & Registration

⏰ 9 AM Shooting Starts

🍽️ Lunch and drinks after the shoot

Available opportunities:

✅ 4-person shooting teams

✅ Individual shooter entries

✅ Sponsorships

✅ Shooting station signs

✅ Golf cart banners

✅ Vendor merchandise setup

HHC raises money for youth and education through local fundraising events. The club supports scholarships, county fairs, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo School Art Auction and Calf Scramble programs, Lone Star College scholarships, the San Jacinto College Foundation, and other youth-focused charities across the Greater Houston area.

Since 1992, HHC has contributed over $1.2 million to charitable and educational institutions supporting Texas youth.

Register, sponsor, or learn more here:

https://www.hhclub.org/fundraising-events/sporting-clay-tournament/

Every team, sponsor, station sign, vendor, and share helps us raise money for youth and education.

Info

Westside Sporting Grounds 10120 Pattison Road, Katy, Texas 77493
Fundraiser
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