Downtown Wine & Beer Walk is BACK!

Join us Saturday, March 21 for the 5th Annual Downtown Wine & Beer Walk in the heart of #rdowntown! Sip and stroll through downtown while sampling a variety of wines and beers, shopping local vendors, enjoying delicious food, and rocking out to live music from the Texas Eagles Tribute Band with Sound Advice.

Feeling competitive? Don’t miss the 2nd Annual 1K Keg Run!

Participants will receive a mug full of beer to enjoy during the run plus an exclusive event t-shirt.

Keg Run Details:

• Runner check-in: 12:30 p.m.

• Run starts: 1 p.m.

• T-shirt included with registration (must register by 3/13/26)

Best of all, 100% of Fun Run proceeds benefit Rosenberg Animal Control and Shelter.

NEW THIS YEAR: Upgrade your experience with a VIP Ticket and enjoy access to our exclusive VIP Tent; the perfect place to relax and sip in style. A limited amount of VIP tickets are available for the 2026 event.

Event begins at 12 p.m.

Check-in location: 2100 Ave G (bring your ticket receipt and a valid ID).

Each ticket includes 10 tasting tickets, a commemorative cup, wristband, swag bag & more!

Questions or interested in sponsorship opportunities? Contact Special Events at 832-595-3520 or email events@rosenbergtx.gov.

Sip. Stroll. Shop. Repeat.