4th Annual KISD Pleain Air painting program
to
Willow Fork Park 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
Final painting for judging
4th Annual Katy ISD Plein Air Painting
Have you ever seen an artist create a painting? if not, come watch our outstanding KISD high school AP/Advanced art students do “real-time” painting throughout Willow Fork Park. Plein Air painting is about experiencing painting in the outdoor landscape.
Come to the park and watch art in action!
Painting 9:00-10:30 am – throughout the park
Final Showing 11:00 - Pavilion
Judging and awards to follow
Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School.
This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages.
Willow Fork Drainage District