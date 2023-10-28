4th Annual KISD Pleain Air painting program

× Expand KISD/WFDD Final painting for judging

4th Annual Katy ISD Plein Air Painting

Have you ever seen an artist create a painting? if not, come watch our outstanding KISD high school AP/Advanced art students do “real-time” painting throughout Willow Fork Park. Plein Air painting is about experiencing painting in the outdoor landscape.

Come to the park and watch art in action!

Painting 9:00-10:30 am – throughout the park

Final Showing 11:00 - Pavilion

Judging and awards to follow

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School.

This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages.