The 4th Annual Fort Bend County District Attorney's "Bike Ride for Survivors" benefits survivors of violent crimes and youth programs in Fort Bend County. This year's event is scheduled for Saturday, October 5th, at Brazos River Park in Sugar Land. The event features 20, 40, and 55-mile routes protected by law enforcement to ensure a smooth, continuous ride from start to finish with zero traffic stops. The event also features a 1K Color Run for Youth.