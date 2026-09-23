Fall Festival at Smith Ranch!

ITS BACK!!

We are excited to invite all Katy area families and community members to join us for an amazing Fall Festival! This year, we are hosting the festival at Smith Ranch in Katy!

Saturday, October 3rd, 2026

Smith Ranch, 25440 Beckendorff Rd, Katy, TX 77493

10am-2pm

Explore the ranch and all it's attractions! Bounce houses, pony rides, trackless train, animal experiences, games and more! Shop the local market and find new favorites! There is fun for all ages!

TICKETS: Presale for tickets goes on from September 16th through September 30th! Stop by our campus to purchase now! Call 281.972.8999 for more details!

Children 2 and under are FREE!

Adults and children 3+ are $20 each ticket!

Included in your ticket: Admission to Smith Ranch, ALL attractions listed above, and a meal: Water, tea, lemonade, and your choice of pizza, beef hotdog, or a hamburger + fries! What a DEAL!