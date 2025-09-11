Timeless Travelers: Mercer Botanic Gardens

Seniors 55+ are invited to join the Maud Marks Library’s Timeless Travelers program for a visit to the Mercer Botanic Gardens. The nationally recognized arboretum and botanical garden boast the largest collection of native and cultivated plants in the region. The bus will be departing onTuesday, October 21.

Registration runs October 6-11. Timeless Travelers is a program series promoting educational and cultural enrichment for senior adults. Once a month, we will take free bus trips across southeast Texas to experience the culture and history of this great state. The only requirement isthat you are old enough to attend (55+). Thanks to the Friends of the Maud Marks Library forsponsoring this series.