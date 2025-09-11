MML.webp

FutureU: Successfully Writing a College Essay

Your GPA and test scores say a lot — but your college essay is where you get to speak. Not surewhere to start? Join us on Saturday, October 4, at 12:30 PM for a presentation that takes the mystery (and misery) out of writing your personal statement. No pressure to write on the spot —just great advice, real examples, and plenty of guidance to help you feel confident and ready to start your essay strong.

If you cannot attend, but want to book a one-on-one appointment to hone your interview skills,reach out to one of our advisors here: https://hcpl.libcal.com/appointments/futureu

Info

Maud Smith Marks Branch Library 1815 Westgreen Blvd, Katy, Texas 77450
Education
832-927-7860
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - FutureU: Successfully Writing a College Essay - 2025-10-04 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - FutureU: Successfully Writing a College Essay - 2025-10-04 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - FutureU: Successfully Writing a College Essay - 2025-10-04 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - FutureU: Successfully Writing a College Essay - 2025-10-04 12:30:00 ical