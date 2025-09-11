MML.webp

Credit Clinic and Identity Theft Prevention

Join us on Friday, October 3, at 2 PM for a Credit Clinic and Identity Theft Prevention seminarpresented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union. The Credit clinic will help better understandyour credit, credit reports, and establishing credit. Clinic will help you better understand yourcredit, credit reports, and establishIdentity Theft Prevention discusses scams and methods used to steal individuals identities andpersonal information. They also discuss ways to keep personal and financial information secure.

Maud Smith Marks Branch Library 1815 Westgreen Blvd, Katy, Texas 77450
832-927-7860
