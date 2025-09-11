Join us on Friday, October 3, at 2 PM for a Credit Clinic and Identity Theft Prevention seminarpresented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union. The Credit clinic will help better understandyour credit, credit reports, and establishing credit. Clinic will help you better understand yourcredit, credit reports, and establishIdentity Theft Prevention discusses scams and methods used to steal individuals identities andpersonal information. They also discuss ways to keep personal and financial information secure.