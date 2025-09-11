Book Discussion Clubs to Meet

Booked This Afternoon meets in person on the second Thursday of the month, October 9, at 2PM. This month we will be discussing Gulf Coast Reads pick, The Faculty Lounge by Jennifer Mathieu.

Gulf Coast Reads is an annual regional reading initiative focused on promoting simultaneous reading or listening to a selected title by those living along the upper Texas Gulf Coast.Booked This Afternoon: Halloween Edition will meet on Thursday, October 30, at 2 PM. This month we will be discussing Wrong Place Wrong Time by Gillian McAllister.