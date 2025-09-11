Cricut Orientation

This orientation session on Friday, October 17, 4 PM – 6 PM, will instruct participants on how touse the Cricut in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to usethe Cricut machines at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete ashort machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will also receive theCricut and Cricut Air badges in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration isrequired and space is limited! Sign up today!