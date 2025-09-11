Catapult Craze! Launch into Physics & Engineering

Join us on Saturday, October, at 2 PM for a STEM program presented by Wow That’s Stem! In this exciting hands-on STEM lesson, students will explore basic physics principles by designing and building their very own mini catapults! Through teamwork and creativity, they'll learn how stored energy, force, angles, and simple machines work together to launch objects through theair. After building and testing, students will analyze their results and optimize their designs, just like real engineers. Grades 3–6 (Ages 8–12)