3D Printer Orientation

This orientation session on Friday, January 3, 4 PM – 6 PM, will instruct participants on how to use the 3D printer in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the 3D printers at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will receive the 3D Printer and Dremel DigiLab 3D45 badges in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration is required and space is limited! Sign up today!