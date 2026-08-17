33rd Annual Katy Triathlon - Katy Boardwalk

Triathletes, it’s time to lock in your next challenge!

Registration is officially OPEN for the 33rd Annual Katy Triathlon at the Katy Boardwalk! Whether you are a seasoned veteran looking to set a new PR or a first-timer ready to crush your very first race, this is the event you don’t want to miss.

Here are the details you need to know:

Date: Sunday, September 6th

Location: The scenic Katy Boardwalk

Events: Sprint Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike options available!

Visit: https://www.katytriathlon.org for more information and to register