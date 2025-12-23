× Expand https://www.rjceventgroup.com Logo

Join us for the 20th Annual Katy Home & Outdoor Living Show, where inspiration meets innovation. This two-day event brings together homeowners, DIYers, and industry professionals for a weekend filled with ideas, demonstrations, shopping, and expert advice. Explore everything from remodeling and landscaping to décor, outdoor living, and specialty services — all under one roof. We’re proud to host a curated lineup of amazing vendors offering products, services, and solutions for every style, need, and budget. Whether you’re planning a full renovation, starting a new project, or simply gathering inspiration, this show is the perfect place to connect, learn, and get inspired.