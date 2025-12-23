khgs-logo-ann-wide.png

20th Annual Katy Home & Outdoor Living Show

Join us for the 20th Annual Katy Home & Outdoor Living Show, where inspiration meets innovation. This two-day event brings together homeowners, DIYers, and industry professionals for a weekend filled with ideas, demonstrations, shopping, and expert advice. Explore everything from remodeling and landscaping to décor, outdoor living, and specialty services — all under one roof. We’re proud to host a curated lineup of amazing vendors offering products, services, and solutions for every style, need, and budget. Whether you’re planning a full renovation, starting a new project, or simply gathering inspiration, this show is the perfect place to connect, learn, and get inspired.

Info

Merrell Center

Katy ISD

Merrell Center 6301 South Stadium Ln., Katy, Texas 77494
