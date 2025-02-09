2025 Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show

Saddle up—rodeo season is upon us! You’re invited to the 2025 Katy ISD Livestock Show & Rodeo, hosted Feb. 11 - 15 by the Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show and Rodeo Association.

Celebrating its 82nd year, and with the ongoing generosity of the Katy community, the annual event supports agricultural education and FFA programs in the district.

The district’s livestock show is the step before FFA students take center stage showing their animals at the acclaimed Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The full calendar of events can be found on the Livestock Show and Rodeo webpage. Highlights include the Best Buddies Grand Drive and Special Rodeo, the Floral and Horticulture shows, Rodeo Parade and Parade of Champions. Be sure to follow the Livestock Show and Rodeo on YouTube to view the livestreamed livestock show events.

Nightly, rodeo events begin at 7 p.m., and gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at Outhouse Tickets.

Saturday schedule:

7:30 AM: Buses leave for Parade

9:30​ AM: Katy Rodeo Parade

11:00 AM: Buyers' Luncheon Invitation Only

12:30 PM: Announcements, Introductions, Posting of Colors, National Anthem, and Prayer

1:00 PM: Auction

Barn closes at the conclusion of the Auction

Online Barn Sale Closes one (1) hour after the conclusion of the Auction